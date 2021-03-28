Loading articles...

6 dead, 1 injured in small plane crash in northern Mexico

Last Updated Mar 28, 2021 at 12:58 am EDT

MEXICO CITY — A small plane heading for Arizona crashed in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora on Saturday, killing six people and injuring another, authorities said.

The Cessna had taken off from the city of Hermosillo in Sonora on a flight to Tucson, Arizona, when it crashed shortly after takeoff.

The dead included a Sonora state government economic development official, Leonardo Ciscomani. The pilot was also among the dead.

The state prosecutors’ office said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

The Associated Press

