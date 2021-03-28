Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
4 found dead in separate Austria, Switzerland shootings
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 28, 2021 1:08 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 28, 2021 at 1:14 pm EDT
BERLIN — A woman and a four-year-old girl were found shot to death in a car in a rural area north of Vienna, Austrian authorities said Sunday.
Police are trying to determine the whereabouts of the 29-year-old woman’s ex-partner.
A spokesman for Lower Austria police said a witness reported finding a car with two bodies inside early Sunday afternoon in the Mistelbach district, 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the capital.
Officers didn’t immediately find a firearm at the scene before cordoning it off for specialist investigators, said police spokesman Raimund Schwaigerlehner.
Heavily armed police went to the ex-partner’s home but did not find him there. The man is not currently being treated as a suspect, said Schwaigerlehner.
In a separate incident, police in neighbouring Switzerland said Sunday that two people, a 44 -year-old woman and a 53-year-old man, were found dead near the southern town of Bellinzona.
Local newspaper Corriere del Ticino reported that police are investigating it as a possible murder-suicide.
The Associated Press
