Loading articles...

2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at convenience store

Last Updated Mar 28, 2021 at 5:14 pm EDT

ESSEX, Md. — Two people were killed and a third person was injured in a shooting at a Maryland convenience store and gas station on Sunday, police said.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police in Baltimore County were investigating whether the deadly shooting at a Royal Farms store was related to a fire and another fatal shooting 15 minutes later at a nearby apartment complex.

Police said the person shot at the complex had a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted. The newspaper reported that a body was covered with a tarp in the parking lot and one apartment at the complex was severely burned.

A Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson said investigators were still “actively investigating” but didn’t release any additional information.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:06 PM
CLEARED: The ramp from SB Markham Rd to #WB401 has re-opened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 12 minutes ago
Small chance for some rain & flurries tonight. A cool night as well as temperatures will go below the freezing mark…
Latest Weather
Read more