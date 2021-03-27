Loading articles...

Woman in stable condition following Oakville shooting

A Halton Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. FILE/Halton Regional Police

A woman is in stable condition following a shooting in Oakville early Saturday morning.

Halton Regional Police say the incident occurred just before 3 a.m. at a residence in The Greenery and Sixth Line area.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to a trauma centre in non-life threatening condition suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators have not provided any suspect information but said they believe the shooting was a targeted incident and there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

They added that local residents could expect a high police presence in the area throughout the day as officers continue their investigation.

