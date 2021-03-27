Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Vandalism reported in Pearson Airport's Muslim prayer area being investigated as hate crime
by News staff
Posted Mar 27, 2021 7:59 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 27, 2021 at 8:13 pm EDT
Police and workers wait for arrivals at the COVID-19 testing centre in Terminal 3 at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Peel police are investigating vandalism discovered in the Pearson Airport’s Muslim prayer space as a possible hate crime.
The airport says the act of vandalism occurred in the Terminal 3 Aviation Interfaith Ministry and was discovered Friday night.
In a statement, Pearson says they are collaborating with the investigation of the “deplorable” crime and will provide updates as they become available.
“Everyone at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority strongly condemns any acts that attempt to erode freedom of belief and expression,” read the statement.
“To everyone travelling for essential purposes and arriving at Toronto Pearson today, but especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters, we ask that you do not let the acts of a few overshadow the values that Canadians hold dear.”
VANDALISM / HATE CRIME -Incident reported to #PRP last evening -Witnesses found Muslim prayer space in a publicly accessible multi-faith prayer area, vandalized – Airport CIB officers are investigating as a possible hate crime – #PRP is working alongside @GTAA – 21-0107487 https://t.co/lpphrw9L1j