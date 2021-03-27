Loading articles...

Vandalism reported in Pearson Airport's Muslim prayer area being investigated as hate crime

Last Updated Mar 27, 2021 at 8:13 pm EDT

Police and workers wait for arrivals at the COVID-19 testing centre in Terminal 3 at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Peel police are investigating vandalism discovered in the Pearson Airport’s Muslim prayer space as a possible hate crime.

The airport says the act of vandalism occurred in the Terminal 3 Aviation Interfaith Ministry and was discovered Friday night.

In a statement, Pearson says they are collaborating with the investigation of the “deplorable” crime and will provide updates as they become available.

“Everyone at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority strongly condemns any acts that attempt to erode freedom of belief and expression,” read the statement.

“To everyone travelling for essential purposes and arriving at Toronto Pearson today, but especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters, we ask that you do not let the acts of a few overshadow the values that Canadians hold dear.”

 

