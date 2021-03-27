Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Multiple people stabbed in North Vancouver attack, six people taken to hospital
by Nikitha Martins and The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 27, 2021 2:50 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 27, 2021 at 7:22 pm EDT
NORTH VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) — North Vancouver RCMP are confirming that multiple people have been stabbed in an attack Saturday afternoon.
Mounties say victims were stabbed within and outside the Lynn Valley Library.
Amy Robertson of emergency health services says first responders transported six patients to hospital after being called to the scene just after 1:45 p.m.
One suspect in custody and Mounties say they are not looking for anyone else, and there is no ongoing danger to the public.
Several videos that show a man being arrested by North Vancouver RCMP have been shared on social media.
Police are still looking for “additional potential victims.”
