Multiple people stabbed in North Vancouver attack, six people taken to hospital

NORTH VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) — North Vancouver RCMP are confirming that multiple people have been stabbed in an attack Saturday afternoon.

Mounties say victims were stabbed within and outside the Lynn Valley Library.

#ALERT: informing the public of multiple victims stabbed within & outside #LynnValley Library. One suspect in custody. Appears this was a lone suspect. No ongoing threat to public. We are still looking for potential additional victims. Any witnesses please call us at 604-985-1311 — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) March 27, 2021

Amy Robertson of emergency health services says first responders transported six patients to hospital after being called to the scene just after 1:45 p.m.

One suspect in custody and Mounties say they are not looking for anyone else, and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

Several videos that show a man being arrested by North Vancouver RCMP have been shared on social media.

Police are still looking for “additional potential victims.”