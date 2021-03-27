Loading articles...

Prairie ticket holder wins $15 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Mar 27, 2021 at 2:44 am EDT

TORONTO — A ticket holder in the Prairies won Friday night’s $15 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The jackpot for the next draw on Mar. 30 will an estimated $10 million.

The Canadian Press

