Ontario confirms 2,453 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths

Ontario reported 16 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 as the province confirmed its highest single-day case count in over two months.

Provincial health officials say 2,453 new infections were confirmed Saturday – the third straight day new cases have topped 2,000. The last time Ontario reported this many cases was 2,417 back on Jan. 24.

Ontario reported 2,380 cases on Thursday but said approximately 280 of those were due to a data catch-up error.

The 16 additional deaths have pushed the provincial death toll past 7,300 since the pandemic started last March.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 1,944. A week ago, the average was 1,532 while two weeks ago the seven-day average sat at 1,337.

Toronto reported the most new infections with 814, followed by 411 in Peel Region, and 263 in York Region.

Hamilton, which is set to enter the Grey-Lockdown zone on Monday, reported 156 new infections.

The province completed 61,005 tests over the past 24-hour period and reported a positivity rate of 4.5 per cent, a jump from the 3.8 per cent which had remained unchanged for the past several days.

The number of hospitalizations and those admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) continues to rise with 985 currently being treated in hospital. Of those patients, 365 are in ICU.

Provincial officials say another 77,740 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Friday, bringing the total number of doses up to 1,916,332.