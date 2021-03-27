Loading articles...

Man shows up in hospital after being stabbed in Brampton

Police investigating stabbing in Brampton. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

A man has shown up in hospital after being stabbed in Brampton.

Peel police were called to Silver Maple Court and Lisa Street just after 6 p.m. for reports of stabbing.

The victim is currently being assessed. His condition is unknown.

Police are looking for a black male suspect in his late 20s. He’s described as five foot seven inches with a slim build wearing a ski mask and dark sweat pants.

More to come

