CP NewsAlert: Six people taken to hospital after 'incident' in North Vancouver

VANCOUVER — B.C. Emergency Health Services says six patients have been taken to hospital after an “incident” in North Vancouver.

Amy Robertson of emergency health services says first responders transported the patients to hospital from the Lynn Valley area.

Robertson says the call came in just after 1:45 p.m. on Saturday.

She says 11 ambulances and two supervising vehicles were deployed to the scene.

Robertson wasn’t able to released details on the conditions of the patients.

The Canadian Press