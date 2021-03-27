China sanctions Conservative MP Michael Chong, federal subcommittee

China says it has imposed sanctions against a Canadian politician and a federal subcommittee in response to sanctions levied by Canada on groups in China’s Xinjiang region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China said today in a news release it has banned Conservative MP Michael Chong from entering the country and prohibited any Chinese citizen from doing business with him.

Chong, the Tories’ foreign affairs critic, said today on Twitter he has a duty to call out China’s “genocide” of Uyghur Muslims and that he will wear the sanctions as a badge of honour.

We’ve got a duty to call out China for its crackdown in #HongKong & its genocide of #Uyghurs. We who live freely in democracies under the rule of law must speak for the voiceless. If that means China sanctions me, I’ll wear it as a badge of honour. pic.twitter.com/tS8MomWnun — Michael Chong ???????? (@MichaelChongMP) March 27, 2021

China says it has also imposed sanctions against a Parliamentary subcommittee on international human rights.

The sanctions come after Canada joined other countries in imposing sanctions on China over human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in the country’s Xinjiang region.