China sanctions Conservative MP Michael Chong, federal subcommittee
by The Canadian Press and News Staff
Posted Mar 27, 2021 11:46 am EDT
China says it has imposed sanctions against a Canadian politician and a federal subcommittee in response to sanctions levied by Canada on groups in China’s Xinjiang region.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China said today in a news release it has banned Conservative MP Michael Chong from entering the country and prohibited any Chinese citizen from doing business with him.
Chong, the Tories’ foreign affairs critic, said today on Twitter he has a duty to call out China’s “genocide” of Uyghur Muslims and that he will wear the sanctions as a badge of honour.
We’ve got a duty to call out China for its crackdown in #HongKong & its genocide of #Uyghurs.
We who live freely in democracies under the rule of law must speak for the voiceless.
China says it has also imposed sanctions against a Parliamentary subcommittee on international human rights.
The sanctions come after Canada joined other countries in imposing sanctions on China over human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in the country’s Xinjiang region.
The Canadian MPs sanctioned by the Chinese Communist Party have used the freedom we enjoy as Canadians to call the world’s attention to the genocide against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. I am proud of the work by MPs of all parties.