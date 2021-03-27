Canadians Gilles, Porier earn bronze in ice dance at figure skating worlds

Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier have won the ice dance bronze medal at the World Figure Skating Championships.

Toronto’s Gillies and Porier, of Unionville, Ont., scored 130.98 on their free dance to move up from fourth after Friday’s rhythm dance and earn a spot on the podium with a combined score of 214.35.

It’s the first world championship medal for the pair.

Russians Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov finished first with a combined score of 221.17, followed by Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue with 214.71.

