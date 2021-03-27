Loading articles...

Cyclist struck by vehicle in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police vehicle in an undated file photo (TWITTER/@PeelPolice)

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

Peel police were called to Mountainash Road and Bovaird Drive just after 4:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

The intersection has been closed for an investigation.

More to come

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Collision NB Victoria Park approaching the 401, blocking the 2 right lanes. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:35 PM
Retweeted @business: Here's a list of ships that have changed course to sail around Africa and avoid the Suez Canal
Latest Weather
Read more