Boys shot while riding a dirt bike in Philadelphia; 1 dies

Last Updated Mar 27, 2021 at 12:14 pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA — One boy was killed and another wounded by gunfire as they rode a dirt bike on a street in Philadelphia, and no arrests have been made, authorities said.

The 11-year-old and 14-year-old were shot around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Oxford Circle neighbourhood of northeast Philadelphia.

The younger child was hit in the neck and was pronounced dead minutes later at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

His name wasn’t immediately released.

The older child was shot in the arm and ankle and was in stable condition at Jeanes Campus at Temple University Hospital.

Police said no one was immediately arrested and no weapon was recovered.

The Associated Press

