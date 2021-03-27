Loading articles...

Authorities probe small plane crash at Alabama airport

Last Updated Mar 27, 2021 at 11:44 am EDT

BESSEMER, Ala. — An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed in Alabama, injuring the pilot.

The crash happened Friday about 4:15 p.m. at the Bessemer Municipal Airport, multiple news agencies reported. Police and other first responders said the 52-year-old pilot was the only person in the fixed-wing aircraft. The pilot had to be extricated from the wreckage and suffered a compound ankle fracture.

Authorities said the pilot, whose name has not been released, was trying to land when there was an issue with the plane’s landing gear. The pilot ended up crashing off the runway.

The pilot was taken to UAB Hospital’s Trauma Center in Birmingham for treatment. “He was conscious and talking,’’ said Bessemer police Lt. Christian Clemons.

Authorities said the plane was heavily damaged in the crash.

The Associated Press

