What does the carbon tax ruling mean?

In today’s Big Story podcast, Canada’s Supreme Court issued an historic ruling yesterday, deciding by a 6-3 margin the the federal government does indeed have the power to implement a carbon tax (or a price on pollution) in provinces that don’t set their own. The decision has implications on both sides of the fight, and on how future governments could use this ruling to perhaps expand their powers.

What’s in the ruling, exactly? What does it mean for Canadians, for the climate and for its political opponents? How will it impact the next election, and what will the premiers who fought so hard against it do next?

GUEST: Fatima Syed, for The Narwhal

