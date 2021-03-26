Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK — Changes announced in corporate dividends Mar. 22-Mar. 26.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Granite Point Mtg Trust .25 from .20
Independent Bank .48 from .46
Medifast 1.42 from 1.13
Preferred Bank LA .38 from .30
Saratoga Investment .43 from .42
Shoe Carnival .14 from .09
UDR .3625 from .36
Worthington Industries .28 from .25
SPECIAL DIVIDENDS
Aerojet Rocketdyne
Ferguson
g- Canadian funds
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
Executive Networking Partnering 1 for 2.5 reverse split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
Duckhorn Portfolio Inc
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
ACV Auctions Inc
Alignment Healthcare Inc
Arrival Inc and warrants
Cricut Inc Cl A
Design Therapeutics Inc
Diversey Holdings Ltd
Edgewise Therapeutics Inc
4D pharma plc
Hywin Holdings Ltd
Ikena Oncology Inc
LAVA Therapeutics N.V.
Olink Holding AB ADR
ThredUp Inc
Universe Pharmaceuticals
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
Amsworth Mortgage Asset Corp
Genesis Healthcare Inc (to OTC)
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Neos Therapeutics Inc
Oaktree Strategic Income Corp
Sundance Energy Inc
Viela Bio Inc
