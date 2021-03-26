Loading articles...

Toronto police investigating 2nd hate crime towards Asians, believe there is connection

Toronto Police work the scene in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. HE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto Police are searching for a suspect, or suspects, responsible for carrying out a hate crime in the form of vandalism that investigators believe is connected to a previous incident.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a hate crime near Church and Gould Streets.

Investigators said the vandalism was discovered on a concrete pillar attached to a building that contained racial slurs directed against the Asian community.

They say it’s similar to an occurrence earlier in the week when officers attended a scene in the Gerrard Street East and Ontario Street area.

Racial slurs were found on the side of a building.

Investigators believe these incidents are linked and both are being reviewed as hate crimes.

The force’s specialized Hate Crime Unit is assisting with both investigations.

Officers continue to urge anyone who may have security camera video, in the area, to contact them.

Anyone with information is also asked to reach police.

