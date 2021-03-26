Loading articles...

Taiga Motors Inc. plans to build assembly plant in Shawinigan, Que.

Last Updated Mar 26, 2021 at 8:58 am EDT

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Taiga Motors Inc. plans to build an assembly plant for its electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft in Shawinigan, Que.

The Quebec company says its current Montreal research and development facility is expected to ramp-up production capacity to 2,000 vehicles per year by the end of 2021.

The second phase includes the building of the Shawinigan facility.

The factory is expected to increase Taiga’s production capacity to 80,000 units by 2025.

Construction is expected to start in the second quarter of this year.

The first phase of construction is scheduled to be complete in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2021.

The Canadian Press

