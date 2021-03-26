Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Smokies offering Storybook Trail for families this spring
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 26, 2021 4:29 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 26, 2021 at 4:44 am EDT
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be lined with pages from children’s storybooks this spring.
Beginning April 3, families can walk the Storybook Trail of the Smokies to see a story unfold. In the process, children will learn about things they are seeing around them in nature. The event will take place on the one-mile Cosby Nature Trail near Cosby Campground over an eight-week period.
The spring book line-up includes “We’re Going to the Mountains” by Steve Kemp; “The Salamander Ball” by Lisa Horstman; “Singing Creek” by Morgan Simmons; and “The Troublesome Cub” by Lisa Horstman. On the first Saturday of each book’s debut, the author will be present at the trailhead to talk with families.
The books are published by Great Smoky Mountains Association and can be purchased at smokiesinformation.org. More information is available on the Storybook Trail of the Smokies Facebook page.