Repeat drunk driver pleads guilty in death of 19-year-old in Mississauga

Last Updated Mar 26, 2021 at 6:35 pm EDT

One person was killed in a three vehicle crash in Mississauga on Oct. 10, 2020. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

Repeat drunk driver Peter Simms has pleaded guilty to his role in the crash that killed a 19-year-old man in Mississauga last year.

Simms pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm in the Oct. 10 multi-vehicle crash.

Jagrajan “Jag” Brar was driving in the area of Mineola Road and Hurontario Street in Mississauga when he was hit head-on by another vehicle driven by Simms, Peel police said.

Brar was pronounced dead on the scene. Another woman was also injured in the collision.

Simms had two other impaired driving convictions on his record prior to the crash.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 10.

