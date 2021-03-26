Peel school board issues letter to Dr. Williams requesting education workers be vaccinated soon

The Peel District School Board (PDSB) has penned a letter to Ontario’s top doctor “as an urgent request for the prioritization of the COVID-19 vaccination for all education workers.”

This comes as the Ontario Public School Board Association (OPSBA) said the province should vaccinate education workers over the upcoming spring break rather than waiting until school’s out for summer.

In their letter to Dr. David Williams, the PDSB says that while teachers and other education staff are part of the group eligible for vaccines as part of Phase 2 of the provincial vaccine rollout, the “delay has been concerning.”

“Since the pandemic began in March 2020, education workers have committed themselves to providing safe, engaging, and equitable learning environments for all PDSB students,” said Director of Education Colleen Russell-Rawlins.

“Staff have diligently complied daily with Enhanced Safety Protocols as guided by public health authorities and they have been understanding and dedicated, since schools re-opened in September, to adapting to safety requirements as they continue to evolve.”

Phase 2 begins in April and will start to see shots administered based on risk factors including age, neighbourhood, existing health conditions, and inability to work from home along with those aged 60 to 79.

Peel Region has been one of the most significantly impacted regions throughout the duration of the pandemic and with the public health unit still under “Grey-Lockdown” measures, Peel Public Health has confirmed that they’re currently in a third wave.

The PDSB says while the spread of the virus in schools has been slower than that of community spread, case counts have begun to increase across its many institutions.

“Staff, students, and families have taken extraordinary efforts to change their routines and carry out collective actions to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep our school communities safe,” PDSB continued.

“It is imperative that those efforts are met with the respect of meeting our obligations of prioritizing education workers, and those supporting in-school learning especially, in vaccination distribution.”

In their own letter to Education Minister Stephen Lecce, the OPSBA argued that the spring break, which was postponed until April 12 in an effort to keep families from travelling, offers an “optimal opportunity” to vaccinate as many teachers, education assistants, and other school staff as possible.

As it stands, teachers are set to be vaccinated towards the end of Phase 2 of the province’s immunization rollout, which is not expected until school is out for the summer.

“Vaccinating education workers would ensure we are supporting their health, safety, and well-being, while also minimizing absences from the workplace,” OPSBA President Cathy Abraham wrote in the letter.

“This, in turn, helps keep students in the classroom.”

Abraham noted that the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) had already made a similar request.

She said she has yet to receive a response to the letter, which was sent to the government on Thursday.

Harvey Bischof, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), said his union’s members are eager to get vaccinated, but don’t want to hop the queue ahead of those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

He said, however, that once the elderly and front-line health-care workers get their shots, teachers should be next in line.

Twelve schools in the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board were closed as of Friday, as were six with the secular Peel District School Board.

With files from The Canadian Press