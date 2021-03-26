Ontario considering eased restrictions, more outdoor activities for Toronto, Peel

The province could be making some changes to pandemic restrictions on Friday for the two GTA hot spots still in lockdown.

Ontario’s medical officer of health, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, says allowing more outdoor activities in ‘Grey Zone’ regions is being contemplated by the province and will be part of the morning cabinet meeting at Queen’s Park.

An announcement from the province could be made as early as Friday afternoon.

“Whatever we are going to be allowing, we’ll have to make sure people are trying to keep their distance and be as safe as possible,” says Yaffe.

The top doctors and officials in both Toronto and Peel have been in active discussions with the province about keeping the public health units in lockdown but with modified restrictions that would permit more outdoor activities and services as the weather improves in the coming weeks.

But Toronto’s mayor and the top doctor are not recommending lifting any more pandemic restrictions with COVID-19 case numbers on the rise, and new infectious variants taking hold.

Outdoor patio dining at restaurants and bars in the ‘Grey Zone’ is now permitted with members of the same household after the Ford government made changes to the framework last week.

Mayor John Tory told Breakfast Television on Thursday that there are ongoing talks from the province to allow some recreation, fitness and personal care services.

Yaffe said outdoor fitness and personal care, such as outdoor hair salons and barbers, is “under active consideration along with other outdoor activities.”

The province’s top doctor, Dr. David Williams, urged residents to go outside and enjoy the sun as the weather improves, but do it safely.

The latest pandemic modelling released Thursday from Ontario’s Science Advisory Table suggested a provincial shutdown, similar to one imposed when the pandemic hit, is needed to curb the alarming spread of COVID-19 variants in Ontario.

“We need stronger, more strict public health measures to keep the new variants contained enough to avoid tremendous challenges for the health-care system,” said Dr. Peter Juni.

The province reported over 1,000 cases of COVID-19 cases for the city of Toronto on Thursday, a number not seen since the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.