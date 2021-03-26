2 officers injured during bank robbery in Mimico

Toronto police say two officers have been injured after responding to a bank robbery in Mimico.

Officers were called to the scene at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Allen Avenue for reports of a man with a knife around 7 p.m. Friday.

Two suspects have been arrested and police say there are no outstanding suspects.

Toronto paramedics say two patients were transported from that area, one male with serious injuries and one person with minor injuries.

Police originally said only one officer sustained injuries, but later said a second officer was also injured.

They are expect to provide an update late in the evening.