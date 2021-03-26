Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (18,752.58, up 101.48 points.)

Power Corp. of Canada. (TSX:POW). Financials. Up 24 cents, or 0.73 per cent, to $33.34 on 13.1 million shares.

Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Telecommunications. Down 91 cents, or 3.5 per cent, to $25.33 on 12.4 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 55 cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $60.05 on 10.8 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up four cents, or 4.9 per cent, to 85 cents on 8.6 million shares.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX:TVE). Energy. Up 23 cents, or 11 per cent, to $2.32 on 8.1 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 56 cents, or 1.46 per cent, to $39.01 on 6.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Uber Technologies Inc. — Uber Technologies Inc. will double the size of its Toronto technical team by the end of the year. The San Francisco-based ride-hailing and food delivery company says it will hire about 60 people in engineering, design, data science and product management roles. The expansion will also create two new teams in Canada to focus on the core rider experience and memberships. The first team will manage, upgrade and build products and infrastructure that power the Uber app and make service more reliable for riders. The second team will focus on memberships and build new ways for Uber to offer partnerships, exclusive offers and integrations. The hiring comes after Uber laid off more than 3,000 people or 14 per cent of its global staff as demand for its ride-hailing service plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WestJet Airlines — WestJet is adding 11 domestic routes across Western Canada in anticipation of summer demand for travel. The announcement follows a decision by the airline earlier this week to restore service to Atlantic Canada and Quebec City. WestJet chief executive Ed Sims says the airline is looking at the coming months with cautious optimism. The new flights include service between Toronto and Comox, B.C., and between Ottawa and Victoria. Four of the 11 routes — between Toronto and Fort McMurray, Alta.; Nanaimo, B.C., and Edmonton; Edmonton and Kamloops, B.C.; and Prince George and Abbotsford, B.C. — were routes operated several years ago. The new flights are set to begin in June.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2021.

The Canadian Press