Lots of rain and cooler temperatures in store for the GTA today

From a record breaking day of warmth to a soggy morning commute.

A special weather statement is out for Toronto and the GTA bringing with it a whole bunch of rain and cooler temperatures.

It’s causing a bit of trouble on area highways this morning.

A caller to the 680 newsroom described a hazardous and slippery drive on the 404 due to some pooling water.

“There was just a car that wiped out and is sitting on the guardrail.”

Other callers say the Gardiner Expressway has been tricky to navigate.

We can expect steady showers all Friday morning and into the early afternoon with 20 to 40mm in store for some areas of the GTA by the time it’s all through.

Toronto will likely see closer to 15mm of rain but 680 NEWS meterologist Jill Taylor says that it is still a lot of precipitation to cram into one day.

“We sure need the rain, we’ve only had about 4mm this month, the average monthly rainfall for March is 32.6” says Taylor.

Taylor is calling for more rain on Sunday which will bump us up to that monthly average or more.

the rain should taper off by Friday afternoon but that’s when the strong winds move in …

Our guaranteed high today is 10 degrees.