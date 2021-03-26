Leave it to Beaver: Wild animal makes GTA appearance for 2nd day in a row

It seems we’ve reached peak Canada for the second time in as many days.

Yes, we’re talking about a beaver where you don’t normally see one.

Early on Friday morning, around 9:00 a.m., a beaver was seen walking on Westbound Highway 407 in Whitby.

WB 407 approaching Baldwin in Whitby – we have a beaver on the highway! OPP officers are blocking the right lane. #WB407 pic.twitter.com/djielMn3jw — 680 NEWS Traffic (@680NEWStraffic) March 26, 2021

Our traffic cameras caught the beaver in action as provincial police closed one of the lanes in an effort to protect the little rodent.

It’s good news, as Whitby Animal Services eventually arrived on scene to safely remove the beaver from harm.

On Thursday morning, another, and presumably different beaver was spotted at the TTC’s Royal York station where an adorable rodent appeared at one of the station’s entrances surprising commuters and quickly becoming a social media star.

The beaver was safely released into the Humber River.