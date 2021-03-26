Loading articles...

Leave it to Beaver: Wild animal makes GTA appearance for 2nd day in a row

A beaver was spotted in the GTA for the second time in as many days. Tim Umphreys

It seems we’ve reached peak Canada for the second time in as many days.

Yes, we’re talking about a beaver where you don’t normally see one.

Early on Friday morning, around 9:00 a.m., a beaver was seen walking on Westbound Highway 407 in Whitby.

Our traffic cameras caught the beaver in action as provincial police closed one of the lanes in an effort to protect the little rodent.

It’s good news, as Whitby Animal Services eventually arrived on scene to safely remove the beaver from harm.

On Thursday morning, another, and presumably different beaver was spotted at the TTC’s Royal York station where an adorable rodent appeared at one of the station’s entrances surprising commuters and quickly becoming a social media star.

The beaver was safely released into the Humber River.

