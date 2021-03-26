Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Leave it to Beaver: Wild animal makes GTA appearance for 2nd day in a row
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Mar 26, 2021 11:24 am EDT
A beaver was spotted in the GTA for the second time in as many days. Tim Umphreys
It seems we’ve reached peak Canada for the second time in as many days.
Yes, we’re talking about a beaver where you don’t normally see one.
Early on Friday morning, around 9:00 a.m., a beaver was seen walking on Westbound Highway 407 in Whitby.
Our traffic cameras caught the beaver in action as provincial police closed one of the lanes in an effort to protect the little rodent.
It’s good news, as Whitby Animal Services eventually arrived on scene to safely remove the beaver from harm.
On Thursday morning, another, and presumably different
where an adorable rodent appeared at one of the station’s entrances surprising commuters and quickly becoming a social media star. beaver was spotted at the TTC’s Royal York station
The beaver was safely released into the Humber River.
