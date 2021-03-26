Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of March 29

Achilles Therapeutics – London, 9.8 million shares, priced $17-$19, managed by JP Morgan/BofA Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ACHL. Business: Phase 1/2 biotech developing precision T cell therapies for solid tumors.

Compass – New York, 36 million shares, priced $23-$26, managed by Goldman Sachs/Morgan Stanley. Proposed NYSE symbol COMP. Business: Opertates an online residential real estate brokerage platform.

Coursera – Mountain View, Calif., 15.7 million shares, priced $30-$33, managed by Morgan Stanley/Goldman Sachs. Proposed NYSE symbol COUR. Business: Online education platform offering courses in a variety of subjects.

Frontier Group Holdings – Denver, Colo., 30 million shares, priced $19-$21, managed by Cii/Barclays. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ULCC. Business: Ultra low-cost US airline carrier that serves approximately 110 airports.

G Medical Innovations Holdings – Rehovot, Israel, 3 million shares, priced $5-$7, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed Nasdaq symbol GMVD. Business: Provides app-connected medical devices for monitoring vital signs.

Intermedia Cloud Communications – Sunnyvale, Calif., 12.2 million shares, priced $23-$26, managed by Morgan Stanley/JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol INTM. Business: Provides a cloud-based communication platform for businesses.

Inspira Technologies OXY – Tel-Aviv, Israel, 2.8 million shares, priced $5.50-$6.50, managed by Tel-Aviv, Israel. Proposed Nasdaq symbol IINN. Business: Developing minimally invasive devices for mechanical ventilation.

Kaltura – New York, 23.5 million shares, priced $14-$16, managed by Goldman Sachs/BofA Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol KLTR. Business: Provides live and on-demand video SaaS solutions.

Karooooo (Cartrack) – Johannesburg, South Africa, priced at $47.52, managed by Morgan Stanley/BofA Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol KARO. Business: A provider of vehicle fleet management software primarily in South Africa.

