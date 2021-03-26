Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ethiopia says Eritrea agrees to withdraw troops from Tigray
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 26, 2021 1:42 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 26, 2021 at 1:44 am EDT
KHARTOUM, Sudan — Ethiopia says Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces from the Ethiopian region of Tigray.
The statement Friday by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office comes after intense pressure from the United States and others to address the deadly crisis in Tigray, where witnesses have described Eritrean soldiers looting, killing and raping.
Abiy’s statement after a visit to Eritrea says Ethiopian forces will take over guarding the border areas “effective immediately.”
Abiy only in the past week has acknowledged the presence of soldiers from Eritrea, long an enemy of the Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government.
The new statement doesn’t say how many Eritrean soldiers have been in Ethiopia, though witnesses have estimated well in the thousands.