Shipments on the rise: Canada expected to receive 6M vaccine doses by April 18

The Trudeau government says over the next three weeks, Canada is scheduled to collect six million doses of COVID-19 vaccines which would equal the amount the country has received over the last three months.

But there are still questions about whether Canada will be hit by export controls out of the European Union (EU), where our Pfizer and Moderna doses are produced.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand says work is still underway to ensure we get the shipments we have purchased.

“We have said from the beginning that the first quarter of this year would represent a period of increasing supply as vaccine manufacturers ramped up production and this would be followed by significant supplies coming to Canada,” said Anand on Friday.

“We are now seeing that supply surge and it is set to continue.”

Canada’s procurement minister acknowledges that a shipment of Moderna vaccine doses that were expected to arrive on the weekend will be delayed a few days.

But Anand says the pause is not related to export controls the EU is imposing on vaccine shipments.

“I specifically raised the issue relating to the EU with the supplier yesterday [Thursday] and Moderna confirmed that the delay of a few days is not related to EU restrictions,” she said.

“They have had those doses already cleared to come to Canada.”

EU leaders have backed an export control system that aims to keep doses in Europe until the company that produces then has fulfilled its delivery contracts to EU nations.

The International Trade Minister says she has received assurances from the EU that Canada is not the target of the new export controls, however, a statement from her office did not provide a guarantee that Canada would not be caught in the crossfire.

On Friday, it was confirmed that the U.S. is set to receive roughly 11-million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine as early as next week.

With files from The Canadian Press