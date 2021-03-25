York Region to open vaccine appointments for Canada's Wonderland drive-thru clinic Friday

Vaccine appointments at Canada’s Wonderland are closer to becoming a reality.

York Region Public Health (YRPH) says residents eagerly awaiting a vaccine can begin booking an appointment at the drive-thru as of 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The clinic will begin operations on Monday.

The public health unit says the new drive-thru clinic will provide “easy and efficient access to the vaccine; immunizing approximately 1,600 people per day when fully operational.”

“This clinic format provides another option for residents who have mobility constraints to receive a vaccine from the comfort of a vehicle,” said YRPH.

York Region announced Monday it was launching drive-through vaccine sites and expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to residents aged 70 years and older (born in 1951 or earlier,) or the following:

Highest, Very High and High Priority Health Care Workers who live OR work in York Region

Staff, essential caregivers, and any residents not yet received the first dose in long-term care homes, high-risk retirement homes, and First Nations elder care homes

Alternative level of care patients in hospitals who have confirmed admission to a long-term care home, retirement home, or other congregate care homes for seniors

Staff, residents, and caregivers in retirement homes and other congregate care settings for seniors

Indigenous adults and adult members of their households

Adults with a chronic condition receiving home care services and who live in York Region (appropriate documentation will be required)

Faith leaders who live or work in York Region and provide end-of-life care, care of the deceased, care of those who are unwell, or provides pastoral services in vulnerable settings.

Appointments can also be booked via telephone by calling the specific clinics.

Walk-ins will not be permitted.

YRPH says as vaccine supply increases, residents are encouraged to check back for appointments that may become available.

A pilot program offering Oxford-AstraZeneca shots to those 60 and older that started this month in Toronto, Kingston, and Windsor pharmacies is expected to expand to 700 sites over the next few weeks.