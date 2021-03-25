Loading articles...

Woman injured in reported Mississauga hit-and-run

Last Updated Mar 25, 2021 at 9:23 pm EDT

A Peel Regional Police vehicle in an undated file photo (TWITTER/@PeelPolice)

A woman has suffered serious injuries after a reported hit-and-run in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to Dundas Street and Glen Erin Drive just after 8 p.m. for reports of a cyclist struck.

A white sedan was spotted leaving the area.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Dundas is closed between Woodchester and Glen Erin Drives.

More to come

