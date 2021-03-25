Report: Raptors trade Norman Powell to Portland for 2 players

The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Norman Powell to the Portland Trail Blazers for wing players Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Powell, 27, has enjoyed a career year with the Raptors, shooting .439 from three along with 19.6 points per game.

He has spent the past five seasons with Toronto after being acquired in a draft-day trade with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2015.

Powell has an $11.6-million player option at the end of the year, which he is expected to decline in order to hit free agency.

Trent Jr. is a 22-year-old wing in the midst of a breakout year. He’s averaged 30 minutes per game while shooting .397 from three and 15 points-per-game.

His father briefly played with the Raptors during the 1997-1998 season when he was also acquired from the Trail Blazers in a deal that saw Damon Stoudamire head to Portland.

Hood, 28, is in the final year of his contract and is currently averaging 19 minutes and 4.7 points-per-game.

The NBA Trade Deadline is at 3:00 p.m. ET.