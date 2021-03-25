Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Report: Raptors trade Norman Powell to Portland for 2 players
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Mar 25, 2021 12:59 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 25, 2021 at 1:14 pm EDT
Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell goes up for a dunk during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Norman Powell to the Portland Trail Blazers for wing players Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood, according to
. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski
Powell, 27, has enjoyed a career year with the Raptors, shooting .439 from three along with 19.6 points per game.
He has spent the past five seasons with Toronto after being acquired in a draft-day trade with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2015.
Powell has an $11.6-million player option at the end of the year, which he is expected to decline in order to hit free agency.
Trent Jr. is a 22-year-old wing in the midst of a breakout year. He’s averaged 30 minutes per game while shooting .397 from three and 15 points-per-game.
His father briefly played with the Raptors during the 1997-1998 season when he was also acquired from the Trail Blazers in a deal that saw Damon Stoudamire head to Portland.
Hood, 28, is in the final year of his contract and is currently averaging 19 minutes and 4.7 points-per-game.
The NBA Trade Deadline is at 3:00 p.m. ET.
