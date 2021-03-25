Loading articles...

The Latest: Tech CEOs pressed about misinformation, violence

Last Updated Mar 25, 2021 at 1:14 pm EDT

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers are lambasting three Big Tech CEOs for allowing hate speech and disinformation to thrive on their social media platforms, signalling congressional interest in stepping up heavy scrutiny of the powerful tech industry and contemplating new legislation. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai, CEO of YouTube parent Google, are facing questioning at a hearing by the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The committee chairman, Democrat Frank Pallone of New Jersey, told the CEOs that the time for self-regulation is over, and pledged new legislation to hold them accountable. Other Democratic lawmakers grilled the executives about their companies’ responsibility for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

