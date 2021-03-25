The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Thursday, March 25, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

There are 951,562 confirmed cases in Canada.

<b>_ Canada: 951,562 confirmed cases (38,922 active, 889,850 resolved, 22,790 deaths).<sup>*</sup>The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.</b>

There were 5,202 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 102.41 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 28,714 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 4,102.

There were 32 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 200 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 29. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 59.97 per 100,000 people.

There have been 26,977,663 tests completed.

<b>_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,015 confirmed cases (five active, 1,004 resolved, six deaths).</b>

There were zero new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 0.96 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 216,961 tests completed.

<b>_ Prince Edward Island: 153 confirmed cases (nine active, 144 resolved, zero deaths).</b>

There was one new case Thursday. The rate of active cases is 5.64 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been nine new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 121,915 tests completed.

<b>_ Nova Scotia: 1,699 confirmed cases (25 active, 1,608 resolved, 66 deaths).</b>

There were three new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 2.55 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 22 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is three.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.74 per 100,000 people.

There have been 407,277 tests completed.

<b>_ New Brunswick: 1,546 confirmed cases (90 active, 1,426 resolved, 30 deaths).</b>

There were 30 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 11.52 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 62 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is nine.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 3.84 per 100,000 people.

There have been 256,684 tests completed.

<b>_ Quebec: 305,435 confirmed cases (7,173 active, 287,632 resolved, 10,630 deaths).</b>

There were 945 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 83.65 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 5,283 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 755.

There were four new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 54 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is eight. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 123.97 per 100,000 people.

There have been 6,931,761 tests completed.

<b>_ Ontario: 336,070 confirmed cases (16,081 active, 312,709 resolved, 7,280 deaths).</b>

There were 2,380 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 109.14 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,561 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,794.

There were 17 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 78 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 11. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 49.41 per 100,000 people.

There have been 12,051,901 tests completed.

<b>_ Manitoba: 33,696 confirmed cases (1,109 active, 31,658 resolved, 929 deaths).</b>

There were 111 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 80.41 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 611 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 87.

There was one new reported death Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 11 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 67.35 per 100,000 people.

There have been 577,009 tests completed.

<b>_ Saskatchewan: 32,346 confirmed cases (1,623 active, 30,301 resolved, 422 deaths).</b>

There were 168 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 137.7 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,261 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 180.

There were two new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 11 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 35.8 per 100,000 people.

There have been 639,344 tests completed.

<b>_ Alberta: 144,311 confirmed cases (6,835 active, 135,500 resolved, 1,976 deaths).</b>

There were 764 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 154.57 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,184 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 598.

There were three new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 19 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 44.69 per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,615,591 tests completed.

<b>_ British Columbia: 94,769 confirmed cases (5,972 active, 87,351 resolved, 1,446 deaths).</b>

There were 800 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 116.01 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,720 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 674.

There were five new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 27 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 28.09 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,125,230 tests completed.

<b>_ Yukon: 72 confirmed cases (zero active, 71 resolved, one death).</b>

There were zero new cases Thursday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,457 tests completed.

<b>_ Northwest Territories: 42 confirmed cases (zero active, 42 resolved, zero deaths).</b>

There were zero new cases Thursday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 15,739 tests completed.

<b>_ Nunavut: 395 confirmed cases (zero active, 391 resolved, four deaths).</b>

There were zero new cases Thursday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,718 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published March 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press