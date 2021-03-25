Taxi industry left out of transportation plan to take people COVID-19 vaccine appointments

The City of Toronto is launching a new transportation plan that would help vulnerable residents and seniors over 75 get to their vaccine appointments. The program involves working with a number of partners, including the TTC and UBER Canada.

But the taxi industry says they were noticeable left out.

“At every turn, taxi drivers in this city and I would argue in this province, have been frankly abused and used without so much as a thank you or a consideration of promotion of services,” says Kristine Hubbard, Operations Manager at Beck Taxi. “The city is partnering with companies and individuals who will drive individuals to these appointments, and taxi drivers have been left out of the equation.”

During the pandemic, cab drivers have continued working, transporting seniors and vulnerable residents to and from essential services. Deemed essential themselves, they say they’ve remained on the job, despite costs increasing due to PPE purchases and revenue drastically declining.

“We had to stay open on a skeletal level, and 80 per cent of time, our fleet and our drivers stayed idle when the business dropped to 20 percent and that was a challenge,” says Abdul Mohamoud, CEO of Co-Op Cabs. “We have the tools, equipment and the knowledge to do it. All we ask is include us in the discussion, we are part of the community. We want to help.”

At times, industry leaders say these drivers been putting their own lives on the line to help transport people who need to get tested for the virus, and residents who need to be taken to isolation centers.

“We’ve been taking vulnerable people to their essential appointments, getting groceries, picking up food,” says Hubbard. “Only to find out that the city and the province was encouraging people who were COVID probable to use a taxi to go get tested. Without any transparency and without support, and this has carried on throughout the year.”

During a struggling year, cab companies have been faced with many challenges. Fleet operators say their trained drivers shouldn’t have been left out of the city’s vaccine equity transportation plan, which will eventually expand when vaccines become available to more populations, including “people with disabilities, seniors under 75 years old and others who are frail or have underlying conditions which make them at greater risk from COVID-19 and/or unable to safely access other modes of public transportation.

“It’s just shocking that they wouldn’t communicate with us that this is happening, that we would like to partner with you guys, you are small businesses from Toronto,” says Sam Moini, President of the Taxi Fleet Operators Association. “These guys from City Hall ignore us time and time again.”

The City of Toronto says the partnership with UBER Canada is a result of donations.

“The Uber partnership is the result of their generous donation to the city of Toronto to enable transportation of seniors to vaccine sites,” writes Jasmine Patrick, a spokesperson with the city. “It is the second donation they have made during the pandemic to aid the city in responding to the needs of vulnerable residents. Uber approached the city directly to make this donation – many companies and organizations have made donations to the city’s pandemic efforts and we continue to welcome donations.”

“These companies exclude people who do not have smart phones, computers, or credit cards and now they are endorsed by our city for a service they will likely not have to offer for advertising money, they never have to pay,” Hubbard adds.

Patrick adds that the city would be happy to work with the taxi industry “if they are interested in donating to support residents.”

Hubbard tells CityNews that they are donating rides, in partnership with organizations, to get seniors to vaccine appointments. Adding that they’re not looking for credit, but say they’ve been forgotten and left out of the conversation.

The taxi company says they’ve also donated hundreds of thousands of dollars through reducing fees for drivers so that they can afford to keep working.

These cabbies pay over $1,100 in municipal licensing fees, as well as operating fees and $12,000 a year for insurance, according to Hubbard.

Like many other businesses, taxis have also been hit hard during the pandemic, with demand dramatically decreasing as more people are working and staying at close to home.

Pre-pandemic, Beck Taxi had 1,800 vehicles, now they are at 1,130 cars. Sam Moini, who is also a fleet operator, went from 30 cabs to only two.

“We’ve (the taxi industry) suffered tremendously, we lost 90 to 95 per cent of business,” says Moini. “Like other small businesses, we’ve been negatively impacted by COVID-19. We’re just trying to look for some relief and hopefully better days to come ahead.”

Co-Op Cabs tells CityNews they went from a fleet of 1,100 to a little bit over 200. Their Wheel-Trans vehicles went from 80, to now 20. And the calls have also decreased, their call centers used to get 20,000 daily requests and that has gone down to only a couple thousand.

“The City of Toronto downtown became a ghost town,” says Mohamoud. “We were the number one industry who got hit. Our job was to keep people moving, and when people stop moving we’re done.”

In addition to being left out of the plan, taxi spokespersons also say they’re concerned about whether or not cab drivers will be added to Ontario’s vaccine priority list in phase two. This phase, which is set to begin in April, will include essential workers, such as school bus drivers, restaurant and retail workers, and public transit employees.

“It was rage, between the province’s announcement and the city’s announcement,” Hubbard says.

CityNews reached out to the Ministry of Health on Thursday morning to ask about a timeline to vaccinate cab drivers, no response was provided by end of day.