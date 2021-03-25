Loading articles...

Potentially record warmth in Toronto today, followed by heavy rain

Last Updated Mar 25, 2021 at 6:46 am EDT

Cyclists and pedestrians make their way along the Humber Bay Arch Bridge in Toronto on Canada Day, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

How does 20 degrees sound for late March?

That is Thursday’s 680 NEWS guaranteed high and it could potentially be record setting.

The current record for March 25 was set 21 years ago when the temperature at Pearson hit 20.9 degrees.

So get out and enjoy it because as our meteorologist Jill Taylor tells us, rain is on the way starting Thursday night.

Taylor says we could see 25 to 40mm of rain by Friday afternoon and colder air will also move in, with a high near 11 expected.

More seasonal highs are expected for the final weekend of March.

Thursday’s guaranteed high is 20 degrees.

