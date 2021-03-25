Potentially record warmth in Toronto today, followed by heavy rain

How does 20 degrees sound for late March?

That is Thursday’s 680 NEWS guaranteed high and it could potentially be record setting.

The current record for March 25 was set 21 years ago when the temperature at Pearson hit 20.9 degrees.

Good Thursday morning! Record warm highs possible in several areas today!

#Toronto YYZ could reach 20°C for the first time this year. The record high for a March 25 at YYZ is 20.9°C set in 2000 ???? (Jill) — 680 NEWS Weather (@680NEWSweather) March 25, 2021

So get out and enjoy it because as our meteorologist Jill Taylor tells us, rain is on the way starting Thursday night.

Enjoy the warmth today ????

(March 25) Rain moves in late tonight. The rain will be at times heavy overnight and then not as warm on Friday with a very strong wind Friday afternoon

☀️????⛅️ to ☔️ ???? — Jill Taylor (@jilltaylor680) March 25, 2021

Taylor says we could see 25 to 40mm of rain by Friday afternoon and colder air will also move in, with a high near 11 expected.

More seasonal highs are expected for the final weekend of March.

Thursday’s guaranteed high is 20 degrees.