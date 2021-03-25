Ontario to release latest round of COVID-19 modelling today

With the province now in the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will soon get a clearer picture of just how bad things could get.

The latest modelling data from the Ford government will be presented at Queen’s Park on Thursday afternoon.

Two weeks ago, Ontario’s Science Advisory Table said that while the drive to vaccinate residents and workers in long-term care has paid off in declining deaths and illness, progress against the virus has stalled outside that sector.

The data released at that time suggested a further increase in daily cases comes down to how rapidly variants spread in Ontario.

With high transmission, in a worst-case scenario, the numbers said the province could see 8,000 daily COVID-19 cases by April 2. A medium spread would see daily cases in the 6,000 range, with roughly 2,000 new cases reported per day in a best-case scenario.

“Our ability to control the rate of spread will determine whether we return to normal or face a third wave of infection,” said Dr. Adalstein Brown. “We know what works: Continued masking and distancing are essential to controlling variants of concern.”

Modelling data released last week from the University of Waterloo and University of Guelph, predicted daily COVID-19 cases in the Greater Toronto Area could triple by mid-April.

The data suggested around 3,800 new cases a day for the GTA by early April and approximately 6,800 new cases a day for the province by April 1.

The modelling from the two universities was based on the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant and therefore exceeded the latest numbers put forth from the advisory table.

Health officials at Ontario’s hospitals and ICUs said last week they are bracing for the biggest surge of patients since the pandemic began last year.

The concern is that the oncoming third wave is being amplified by more transmissible variants of concerns that can cause more severe illness.

As a result, the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU could hit 500 by the first week of April.

There are currently 893 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, and 333 in the ICU. Hospitalizations are up more than 150 patients since one week ago.

It is the highest number of ICU patients since Feb. 8.

Meantime, Premier Doug Ford was set to meet with his cabinet on Wednesday to discuss a further easing of restrictions, to allow for activities like outdoor fitness classes and outdoor haircuts, for regions still under lockdown.

The Ford government made changes to the province’s COVID-19 framework last week to allow restaurants in Grey-Lockdown to open for outdoor dining and introduced a loosening of restrictions for indoor dining across multiple levels.

Ontario reported 1,571 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths on Wednesday. The province has reported over 1,500 cases for the eight straight days.