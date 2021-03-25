Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ontario reportedly considering making virtual learning permanent option
by News Staff
Posted Mar 25, 2021 9:35 am EDT
An elementary student is seen in a virtual school environment during the COVID-19 pandemic. UNSPLASH
As early as this September virtual learning could become a permanent fixture in Ontario schools.
According to a document from the Ministry of Education, obtained by the Globe and Mail, the government is considering legislation that would make remote learning a permanent option for school boards in the province.
If the legislation is passed, it would mean families would have the option to enroll their children in fulltime virtual learning moving forward.
This would also mean things like snow days would most likely become a thing of the past, as schools would have the ability to pivot to remote from in-person lessons should they need to.
RELATED: Ontario postpones March Break until April
The province’s 2020-21 back-to-school plan offered parents the choice to put their children in remote or in-person learning.
Approximately 20 per cent of students in the province enrolled in virtual learning for the current school year.
