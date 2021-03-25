Stricter measures needed to reduce COVID-19 variant spread, Ontario science advisor says

A provincial shutdown, similar to one imposed when the pandemic hit, is needed to curb the alarming spread of COVID-19 variants in Ontario, the scientific director of an expert panel advising the province said Thursday.

Currently, even the strictest level of the province’s pandemic framework isn’t enough to reduce rising infections from more contagious variants, said Dr. Peter Juni of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.

“This pandemic has never been under the control since it started to (take) hold in Ontario, and that’s the challenge,” Juni said in an interview.

“We need stronger, more strict public health measures to keep the new variants contained enough to avoid tremendous challenges for the health-care system.”

Provincial officials have said variants of concern (VOC) now make up 50 percent of the province’s daily cases of COVID-19.

Ontario’s associate medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe revealed VOCs are now in the majority of new cases.

“Predominantly the B.1.1.7 [variant] and we know it’s approximately 50 percent more transmissible [than the original strain],” said Yaffe.

The reproductive number (Rt) for the three VOCs is about 1.28 compared to 1.07 for the old strains.

The variant first detected in Britain is the most common one in Ontario, though variants first detected in South Africa and Brazil have also appeared across the province.

While Ontario’s vaccination effort is ongoing, Juni said it can’t move fast enough to protect the population from the variants that have also driven dire waves of infection across Europe.

The province should move quickly to impose strict measures to clamp down on variants, he said, while encouraging safe outdoor activities where people stay at least two metres apart.

“If we now do everything right, this will be the last time that we need to go into harsh restrictions,” he said.

Dr. Vanessa Allen with Public Health Ontario now says a new screening process for positive COVID-19 test results will speed that process up, allowing for a quicker distinction between the B.1.1.7, B.1.3.5, and p.1 variants.

“It does, however, mean that there may be an increase in some of the p.1 and the B.1.3.5. as the goal is to identify these sooner,” said Allen/=.

The province’s top doctor has said variants of COVID-19 are causing more severe illness, leading to intensive care admissions and deaths.

Dr. David Williams also noted this week that more young people appear to be getting more severely ill from the variants.

Ontario reported 2,380 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, although the Ministry of Health said the number was inflated by about 280 cases due to a data processing issue.

Ontario also reported 17 more deaths linked to the virus.

A total of 1,755,596 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in the province so far.

With files from The Canadian Press