Loading articles...

Indigenous people more likely to die in a fire than non-Indigenous: Statistics Canada

Last Updated Mar 25, 2021 at 2:44 pm EDT

OTTAWA — A Statistics Canada study says Inuit are more than 17 times more likely to die in a fire than non-Indigenous people.

The agency also says that, overall, Indigenous people are five times more likely to die in a fire and First Nations members living on reserves are 10 times more likely.

The agency used data from a 2011 census.

The study was commissioned by the National Indigenous Fire Safety Council Project and was funded by Indigenous Services Canada.

The safety council says the study also found First Nations people are more than four times more likely to be hospitalized because of a fire-related injury compared with people who are not Indigenous.

The council says in a news release that fire protection for Indigenous peoples is a concern as there is no national code that enforces fire safety standards on reserves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: EB 401 approaching Courtice Rd. - maintenance crews are still working on the right shoulder and ditch, but…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 27 minutes ago
Retweeted @TRCA_Flood: TRCA has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement: Water Safety, as 15-30 mm of rainfall is expected overnight with a chance…
Latest Weather
Read more