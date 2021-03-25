Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Fuel tank attacked, catches fire in southern Saudi Arabia
by Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press
Posted Mar 25, 2021 10:05 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 25, 2021 at 10:14 pm EDT
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A fuel tank at an oil facility in Saudi Arabia caught fire after being struck by a projectile, the kingdom said Friday, the latest such attack amid its yearslong war targeting rebels in Yemen.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the assault at Jizan in southwest Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen.
A projectile hit a fuel tank at a distribution facility just after 9 p.m. Thursday, the Saudi Energy Ministry said in a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.
“The attack resulted in a fire in one of the terminal’s tanks,” the statement said, without elaborating. “The attack left no casualties.”
Jizan long has been targeted by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. However, the rebels did not immediately claim the attack.
Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press
