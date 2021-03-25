Loading articles...

Coronavirus public health Q&A with Dr. Vinita Dubey (March 29)

We know you have questions about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and we’re working to get you the answers, straight from the most trusted sources.

Toronto’s Associate Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vinita Dubey, will answer your COVID-19 related questions in a LIVE interview on Monday, March 29 at 12:30 p.m. on our Facebook page as well as here on our website.

Submit your questions in the chat window below or on Twitter using #COVIDquestions.

Note: questions will be moderated before appearing in the chat window below

