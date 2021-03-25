Loading articles...

California to open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older

Last Updated Mar 25, 2021 at 2:28 pm EDT

SANTA ANA, Calif. — California is expanding its vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 and over starting in April and anyone 16 and over on April 15.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that California expects to receive 2.5 million doses a week in the first half of April and more than 3 million a week in the second half of the month. That’s a big jump from the roughly 1.8 million doses a week the state is currently getting.

The move comes as some California counties have veered away from the state’s vaccine eligibility criteria by opening up the shots for people with a broader range of medical conditions and at younger ages than 65 and over or those with specific conditions required in most places.

Newsom said the state will continue to target underserved communities by working with labour groups to reach essential workers and letting health providers target vaccinations by zip code.

Amy Taxin And Michael R. Blood, The Associated Press

