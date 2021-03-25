Business Highlights

___

US jobless claims fall to 684,000, fewest since pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell sharply last week to 684,000, the fewest since the pandemic erupted a year ago and a sign the economy is improving. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims fell from 781,000 the week before. It is the first time that weekly applications for jobless aid have fallen below 700,000 since mid-March of 2020. Before the pandemic tore through the economy, applications had never topped that level.

___

Lawmakers press Big Tech CEOs on speech responsibility

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CEOs of tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google faced a grilling in Congress Thursday as lawmakers tried to draw them into acknowledging their companies’ roles in fueling the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and rising COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. In a hearing by the House Energy and Commerce Committee, lawmakers pounded Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, which owns YouTube; and Twitter chief Jack Dorsey over their content policies, use of consumers’ data and media use by young children. There is increasing support in Congress for legislation to rein in Big Tech companies.

___

Shipping losses mount from cargo vessel stuck in Suez Canal

ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) — Dredgers, tugboats and even a backhoe have failed to free a giant cargo ship wedged in Egypt’s Suez Canal as the number of stacked-up vessels unable to pass through the vital waterway climbed to 150 and losses to global shipping mounted. Even with the help of high tides, authorities have been unable to push the Panama-flagged container vessel aside, and they are looking for new ideas to free it. The Japanese owner of the skyscraper-sized cargo ship has apologized for the incident. Canal service provider Leth Agencies says the backup affected ships needing to travel into the Mediterranean and the Red seas.

___

Powell likens Fed’s pandemic response to British at Dunkirk

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell compared the actions taken by the central bank early in the pandemic as the economy barrelled toward a recession to British efforts in World War II to evacuate troops at Dunkirk. Asked Thursday in an NPR interview whether would have anything different back in March 2020 if given the chance, Powell said the most important thing was to use all tools available to the Fed, and do it quickly. The Fed slashed its key benchmark lending rate to a record low of 0% to 0.25%, created a number of emergency lending programs to shore up a financial system in crisis and began buying billions of dollars in bonds to keep long-term interest rates low.

___

Stocks pull mostly higher, shaking off some early wobbles

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday after shaking off some wobbles from earlier in the day. Gains for banks and industrial companies offset weakness in Big Tech stocks including Facebook and Microsoft. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, the latest ebb in the back-and-forth trading it’s gone through the last few weeks. The index is still down slightly for the week. The Nasdaq rose just 0.1% while a measure of small-company stocks jumped 2.3%. Treasury yields continued to stabilize. The government reported that the number of workers filing for unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level since before the pandemic.

___

EXPLAINER: California’s net neutrality law springs to life

More than three years ago, Trump-era regulators killed federal net neutrality regulations designed to prevent AT&T, Comcast, Verizon and other major internet providers from exploiting their dominance to favour certain services or apps over others. In response, seven states and Puerto Rico enacted their own net neutrality policies. The most expansive effort of this sort was in California, which started enforcing its law on Thursday — with potentially significant consequences for the rest of the U.S. The federal regulator that handles net neutrality, the FCC, is not yet fully staffed, and new proceedings can take months if not years.

___

GM expands board to 13 with Meg Whitman and NBA’s Mark Tatum

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors has expanded its board of directors to 13, appointing former Hewlett-Packard chief Meg Whitman and NBA executive Mark Tatum. Seven of GM’s directors are now women, including board chair and Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra, who in 2014 became the first woman to lead a major U.S. automaker. The 64-year-old Whitman, who also previously led eBay and the short-lived video app Quibi, joins GM as the 112-year-old company pushes heavily into the electric car market in the midst of remaking its image as clean vehicle company. Tatum, 51, is NBA’s deputy commissioner.

___

WWII codebreaker Turing honoured on UK’s new 50-pound note

LONDON (AP) — The rainbow flag flew proudly above the Bank of England in the heart of London’s financial district to commemorate World War II codebreaker Alan Turing, the new face of Britain’s 50-pound note. The design of the bank note was unveiled Thursday before it is formally issued on June 23, Turing’s birthday. Turing played a pivotal role in breaking the Enigma code in World War II and was prosecuted for homosexuality after the war. He received a posthumous apology from the British government in 2009.

___

The S&P 500 rose 20.38 points, or 0.5%, to 3,909.52. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 199.42 points, or 0.6%, to 32,619.48. The Nasdaq composite rose 15.79 points, or 0.1%, to 12,977.68. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks climbed 48.86 points, or 2.3%, to 2,183.12.

The Associated Press