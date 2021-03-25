Loading articles...

BRP to invest $300M over five years to create electric versions of its vehicles

Last Updated Mar 25, 2021 at 7:14 am EDT

VALCOURT, Que. — BRP Inc. says it will invest $300 million over five years in a plan to offer electric versions of its recreational vehicles in each of its product lines by the end of 2026.

As part of the plan, BRP will expand its Rotax electric power unit development infrastructure in Austria and establish an electric vehicle development centre in its hometown of Valcourt, Que.

The announcement came as the maker of Ski-Doos and Sea-Doos reported its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled compared with a year earlier.

BRP says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $264.3 million or $2.95 per diluted share for the three months ended Jan. 31, up from $118.4 million or $1.32 per diluted share a year earlier. 

Revenue totalled $1.82 billion, up from $1.62 billion.

On a normalized basis, BRP says it earned $1.82 per diluted share in its most recent quarter, up from $1.12 per diluted share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DOO)

The Canadian Press

