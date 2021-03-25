Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
BRP to invest $300M over five years to create electric versions of its vehicles
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 25, 2021 6:57 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 25, 2021 at 7:14 am EDT
VALCOURT, Que. — BRP Inc. says it will invest $300 million over five years in a plan to offer electric versions of its recreational vehicles in each of its product lines by the end of 2026.
As part of the plan, BRP will expand its Rotax electric power unit development infrastructure in Austria and establish an electric vehicle development centre in its hometown of Valcourt, Que.
The announcement came as the maker of Ski-Doos and Sea-Doos reported its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled compared with a year earlier.
BRP says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $264.3 million or $2.95 per diluted share for the three months ended Jan. 31, up from $118.4 million or $1.32 per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue totalled $1.82 billion, up from $1.62 billion.
On a normalized basis, BRP says it earned $1.82 per diluted share in its most recent quarter, up from $1.12 per diluted share a year earlier.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2021.