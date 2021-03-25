Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at Canada's Wonderland open Friday
by News staff
Posted Mar 25, 2021 8:38 pm EDT
Canada's Wonderland parking lot is being set up for COVID-19 vaccination appointment. CITYNEWS
York Region will allow those eligible to begin making appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at their new drive-through clinic at Canada’s Wonderland on Friday.
Starting at 8:30 a.m., a limited number of appointments will be made available. The clinic officially opens on Monday and will be able to vaccinate 1,600 people per day when fully operational.
An aerial view of one of the parking lots showed preparations were well underway for the clinic.
York Region says this clinic provide an option for those who have mobility issues.
Those who are currently eligible to get the vaccine are:
York Region residents 70 years of age and older (born in 1951 or earlier)
Highest, Very High and High Priority Health Care Workers who live OR work in York Region
Staff, essential caregivers and any residents not yet received a first dose in long-term care homes, high-risk retirement homes and First Nations elder care homes
Alternative level of care patients in hospitals who have a confirmed admission to a long-term care home, retirement home or other congregate care home for seniors
Staff, residents and caregivers in retirement homes and other congregate care settings for seniors
Indigenous adults and adult members of their households
Adults with a chronic condition receiving home care services and who live in York Region (appropriate documentation will be required)
Faith leaders who live or work in York Region AND provide end-of-life care, care of the deceased, care of those who are unwell or provides pastoral services in vulnerable settings
The region also says they have begun sending teams to vaccinate those who are homebound.
