Anchorage passes resolution to phase out homeless shelter
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 25, 2021 11:10 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 25, 2021 at 11:14 am EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage has passed a resolution that requires the city to move people out of an emergency homeless shelter at Sullivan Arena that was created last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Anchorage Assembly passed the measure in a unanimous vote on Tuesday. The resolution requires the mayor’s office to create a transition plan for those living in the shelter by April 15.
The shelter has been at full- or near-capacity since the pandemic began, the Anchorage Daily News reported.
Assembly member Christopher Constant, a sponsor of the resolution, said the federal funding for the shelter is scheduled to expire in September and that the facility is needed for the city’s new junior hockey team.
Assembly member Meg Zaletel, another sponsor of the resolution, said the city should find permanent housing solutions for the people in the shelter.
The mayor’s office is required to report to the Assembly every two weeks until the end of October regarding the transition plan.