A quick look at some of the reaction to the Supreme Court carbon tax decision

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada ruled Thursday the federal carbon price is entirely constitutional. Here’s a quick look at some of the reaction to the decision:

“We welcome the Supreme Court’s ruling, but Canadians are still worried about the climate crisis and the lack of meaningful action from the Liberal government. They’re being asked to do their part, and they want to know it is making a real difference.”

— Laurel Collins, NDP critic for Environment and Climate Change

———

“Small firms simply cannot afford a further increase in their overall tax burden, especially as many remain in full lockdown or subject to significant COVID-19 related restrictions.”

— Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business

———

“The fact remains that this tax represents higher costs for millions of Canadian families and businesses, causing significant economic pain in exchange for no environmental gain.”

— Aaron Wudrick, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press