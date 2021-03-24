Loading articles...

WestJet restoring suspended regional flights for Atlantic Canada and Quebec City

Last Updated Mar 24, 2021 at 8:44 am EDT

CALGARY — WestJet says it is restoring flights to several regional destinations in Eastern Canada that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline says it will resume flying to Charlottetown, Fredericton, Moncton, Sydney, N.S., and Quebec City.

WestJet suspended service to the five cities in November.

The flights are to resume over six days beginning June 24.

In addition, service between St. John’s, N.L., and Toronto will resume June 24 — after flights were suspended in October.

A restart of service between St. John’s, N.L., and Halifax will also be moved up to May 6 from the previous target of June 24.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2021.

The Canadian Press

